Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel.

Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.

The sighting comes just days after Kanye posted (and deleted) a pic of the pair on his Instagram, on which Chaney commented, "My Love."

Of course, Chaney is the latest in Kanye's dating life, he recently split with Julia Fox.

Sources over the weekend told us Ye and Chaney aren't yet "official" ... but they've certainly been spending a lot of time together this week, so maybe the tides are changing.

As we told you, Chaney's been spotted in a lot of Kim-esque gear lately ... including copying the same pair of sunglasses KK wore to Kanye's Donda listening event last year. Kanye's got a knack for dressing his partners, so it's safe to assume he's had a hand in some of Chaney's looks as well.

Kim and Pete are still going strong, despite another attack from Kanye -- burying an animated version of Pete in his "Eazy" music video.