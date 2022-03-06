Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Getting into Boxing After Domestic Violence Case
3/6/2022 12:30 AM PT
Slim Jxmmi is making the transition from music to boxing -- he's preparing for his first match, and already looking to get in the ring with a bunch of famous opponents.
We got the Rae Sremmurd rapper after he finished a training session at Dogpound Gym in WeHo, where a ton of celebs work out, and asked why he's getting into boxing.
Slim says he's turning 30 and wants to make some changes, set a good example for his kids, and as he put it to our photog, "Be done with the stupid s***."
Along with making big life changes, Slim is mending fences.
As we reported, he was arrested in January for the alleged battery of his then-girlfriend -- but she's since recanted, and the case was dropped. He tells us everything is cool between them now, and he intends to take care of her for life.
As you can see, Slim's looking pretty jacked ... and he's calling out Soulja Boy, Lil Uzi Vert and more!!!