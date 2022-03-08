Truck Containing Box of Human Heads Stolen in Denver
3/8/2022 2:15 PM PT
What's in the box?!? Well, it depends who's asking ... because someone stole a box of decapitated human heads -- intended for medical research -- from a company truck in Denver.
And no, we're not kidding!!! Denver Police are investigating after they received a report on March 3 about a theft from a 'Freight Company' truck. Let's put it this way ... the thieves are in for the shock of their lives.
Police say, an unknown suspect or suspects stole a blue and white box of human heads from the parked truck. It happened about a week ago, but cops are now talking about it.
It's unclear if the thief knew the box had human heads inside, but cops say it had a label that said "Exempt Human Specimen."
The case is bizarre ... and has rightly spooked nearby residents.
So far, no arrests have been made ... and, police aren't sure what the suspect(s) might use the heads for or where the heads are headed.
That said, if anyone finds a box containing human heads, they are encouraged to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 ... after, of course, they come to.
Looks like "off with their heads" may have a whole new meaning ... 😳