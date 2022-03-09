Colts Trading Carson Wentz To Commanders

Another NFL QB is on the move ... the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Adam Schefter just reported the news ... saying the Colts will receive "a package of picks" that will include third-rounders for the signal-caller.

It's the second time in the last year that Wentz has been traded -- you'll recall, the Philadelphia Eagles sent him to Indy in March 2021 for draft picks as well.

Wentz had an up-and-down year in his one and only season with the Colts. Battling injuries, he started 17 games and threw for 3,563 yards, 27 TDs and 7 INTs. Indianapolis ended up missing out on the playoffs following a devastating Week 18 loss to the Jaguars.

Wentz will now be the presumed starter in Washington, as Taylor Heinicke will most likely fall into the backup role.

As for Wentz's potential in D.C. ... TMZ Sports spoke with his former tight end in Indy, Mo Alie-Cox, just days ago outside of JLT Performance Gym in Los Angeles, and he told us he was confident Wentz still has the goods to get a team to the Super Bowl.

Play video content 3/4/22 TMZSports.com