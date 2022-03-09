Troy Aikman Gunning To Shake Up Booze Industry With Ultra-Healthy Beer

Play video content TMZSports.com

From Super Bowl champion ... to champion of beers?!

Troy Aikman tells TMZ Sports he's gunning to do just that ... explaining he's hoping his new, ultra-healthy beer line he's launched shakes up the booze industry.

The Dallas Cowboys legend and three-time SB winner is still super fit at 55 years old ... and when he set out to create a new line of suds recently, he wanted to make sure it matched his healthy lifestyle.

So, Troy tells us he spent loads of time perfecting the ingredients and the taste -- and he ultimately came up with "Eight" beer, which he says is now one of the best products on the market for health nuts looking to enjoy the occasional glass or two.

"It's a lifestyle brand is what it is," Troy said of the beer. "I work out. I'm very mindful of my health and wellness and what I put in my body, but yet I also feel that there are moments in life -- times with friends and family -- that need to be celebrated."

"This beer doesn't compromise all the hard work and effort that's put in during the week, and that's why I like it."

Troy tells us there's no adjuncts in the booze -- it's free of corn, rice, syrups and extra sugars -- saying it's made of simply "100 percent organic grains."

Troy says the can -- which has a cool design that's a nod to his old jersey number -- comes with just 90 calories and 2.6 carbs.

Aikman says the beer is only available in a few restaurants and bars in Texas for now -- though it'll hit store shelves in the Lone Star State beginning in April.

And, if it all goes well after that, Troy tells us his fingers are crossed that it goes nationwide at some point.

"I sure hope we do," Aikman said. "I hope we do. That'd be a good conversation."