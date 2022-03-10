Logan Paul To Become Downloadable Character In WWE 2K22

Logan Paul is literally everywhere -- the social media star and boxer is taking over the video game industry now ... becoming a downloadable character in WWE 2K22!!

26-year-old Paul -- who's slated to compete alongside The Miz at WrestleMania next month -- was announced as one of the additional characters to be featured in the promotion's official video game ... and will be available for purchase in July.

It's a huge sign the Maverick could be involved in Vince McMahon's org. well past WrestleMania in Dallas ... and according to his tag team partner, he's definitely got the skills to make a career out of pro wrestling.

The game -- which drops Friday -- will also feature celebs like Machine Gun Kelly, Mr. T and Ronda Rousey as additional playable characters available for download.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Paul is the latest superstar to get the video treatment -- as we previously reported, names like Naomi Osaka, Neymar, Robert Whittaker and Travis Scott have collabed with their favorite games recently.