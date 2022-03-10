OSU Lineman Says Ryan Day Helped Him Through Suicidal Thoughts, Medically Retires

Harry Miller's football career is over -- the Ohio State lineman is medically retiring from football ... after revealing his mental health battle was so bad at one point, he contemplated killing himself.

Miller -- who started 7 games at left guard for the Buckeyes in 2020 -- released a lengthy statement to Twitter on Thursday ... addressing why he's walking away from the sport.

“Prior to the season last year, I told Coach [Ryan] Day of my intention to kill myself," Harry wrote.

The junior player said Day took the conversation seriously ... and immediately connected him with medical professionals to provide assistance.

Miller -- a former 5-star recruit -- said he gave football another try several weeks after revealing to coach he wanted to commit suicide ... adding he had scars on his wrists and throat as he played, but no one seemed to notice.

"They are hard to see, and they are easy to hide, but they sure do hurt," he added. "There was a dead man on the television set, but nobody knew it."

Miller expressed gratitude to coach Ryan Day for the resources he put in place at OSU to help guys like him overcome mental struggles like depression and suicide ... and they proved to be valuable.

“I am grateful for the infrastructure Coach Day has put in place at Ohio State, and I am grateful that he is letting me find a new way to help others in the program," Miller said.

"If not for him and the staff, my words would not be a reflection. They would be evidence in a post-mortem."

Miller's career in college football is over ... but the mechanical engineering major wants his story to help those battling similar mental health issues to speak up and seek assistance.

"I am okay."