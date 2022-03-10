'The Wizard of Oz' Tin Man's Oil Can Up for Sale

There's a cool piece of movie history hitting the auction block ... the Tin Man's oil can from "The Wizard of Oz" ... but it sounds like you will need yellow gold bricks for the winning bid.

The oil can is remembered for its use in the scene where the Tin Man is set free from his rusted state, and it's said to be the only original item left from the iconic character's costume.

This rare piece of movie memorabilia is going up for auction for the first time ever ... via Kruse GWS Auctions ... and it's expected to fetch at least $200,000.

The Tin Man's oil can is right up there with Dorothy's ruby red slippers in terms of 'Wizard of Oz' significance ... and it's currently on display at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum ... which should make for some big bids.

BTW ... there were actually 4 pairs of slippers, and one was auctioned for $2 million.

The oil can is part of the Artifacts of Hollywood & Music Auction ... and there's a bunch of other cool items, including a pair of famous shades worn by Elvis Presley.

The Elvis sunglasses are black with 14K white gold lightning bolt accents along the arms, and more 14K white gold making up his "EP" initials on the bridge. The auction house expects the aviators to fetch about $25,000.