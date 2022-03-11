Jake Paul Clowns Conor McGregor's 'Embarrassing' Boxing Workout Video

Jake Paul is reigniting his beef with Conor McGregor ... going after the UFC superstar over a boxing workout vid the Irish fighter shared on his social media page this week.

"This is embarrassing," Paul said of The Notorious' footage. "Your chin is wide open with no head movement for the PROBLM CHILD right hand of God."

No response yet from Conor ... but the 33-year-old sure seemed pleased with what he put on tape at the time of the workout.

McGregor posted the vid to his Twitter, and captioned it, "Keepin it tasty."

The video has been viewed over 1 million times ... but Jake clearly ain't impressed.

The two have feuded in the past, with Jake calling out Conor repeatedly -- and even trolling the MMA star with a $100k chain after he was beaten by Dustin Poirier last year.

Even when McGregor broke his leg in his July 2021 fight with Poirier, JP called him a "piece of sh**."