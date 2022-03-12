NFL's Mo Alie-Cox Wants To Re-Sign With Colts, 'Only Place I Know'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mo Alie-Cox might be a free agent this offseason, but he's hoping to stay put ... telling TMZ Sports he'd love to re-sign with the Colts!!

The 28-year-old has played in Indianapolis since signing on as an undrafted free agent in 2017 ... after starring as a college basketball player at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Alie-Cox has developed into a solid player over the first four seasons of his career -- last year, he banked in 316 yards and 4 touchdowns after signing a one-year deal for $3 million.

Alie-Cox is now at liberty to sign with any team he wants as he hits free agency ... but he tells us, he'd rather keep it going in Indy.

"I'd love to go back to Indy," AC told us this week. "Been there for my whole career."

"That's the only place I know, so if they extend an offer or the right opportunity presents itself, I would definitely love to go back."

Of course, we had to ask about the rumors of MAC going over to the NFC to play with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ... and that was news to him.

"Shoot, I haven't heard me going to Philly," he said.

It would make sense -- Alie-Cox's former Colts TE coach, Jason Michael, and OC, Nick Sirianni, are running things in Philly now .. and they could use more talent at the position.

But, Mo says he hasn't heard anything about it -- and it's clear he loves Indy.