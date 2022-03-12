Springing Forward With The Stars
Stars On Trampolines Spring Forward!
Today marks the day of daylight saving time ... a time for celebrities like Eva Longoria, Alex Rodriguez, and Busy Philipps to take on new heights as they bounce their way to the top!
If you follow Eva on Instagram you know she deserves the 10.0 for best jumps, and based on the picture ... a stellar score for her cheeky tramp attire.
Daylight saving time is a time for us to dance around the clock and enjoy being outdoors ... so you may yawn an extra time (or two), but leap on in and see which stars are tramping around town.