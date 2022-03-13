Princess Love Open to Reconciling with Ray J, But He Can Have Divorce if He Wants

Play video content TMZ.com

Princess Love says the door is always open on getting back with Ray J ... but she says it's no skin off her teeth if he wants a divorce.

We got Princess at LAX on Friday and our photog asked about recent comments that love isn't always enough to save a troubled marriage.

Princess signals she's open to working on her union with Ray ... but she also says it takes a commitment from both parties.

TMZ broke the story ... Ray filed divorce docs back in October, marking the third time the couple's tried pulling the plug on their marriage. They ended up back together the first two times ... the jury's still out on the 3rd.

Princess says she doesn't really know what she wants ... but she says if Ray keeps calling for divorce she's going to let it happen.