MLB Star Pete Alonso Involved In Terrifying Rollover Car Crash

MLB superstar Pete Alonso says he was nearly killed in a horrifying car crash on Sunday -- but, thankfully, he said he's doing just fine now.

The New York Mets slugger explained the terrifying situation to media members out at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Monday ... saying he was T-boned in Tampa by a man who ran a red light.

"Yesterday was a really close experience to death," the 27-year-old said. "My car flipped over probably about three times."

Pete Alonso says he got into an awful car accident in Tampa on the way to spring training yesterday. Another driver ran through a red light, his car flipped over, and he kicked through his windshield to get out. pic.twitter.com/1WPd8YheRh — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 14, 2022 @DeeshaThosar

The first baseman added, "I'm really thankful to be alive."

Alonso said he had to kick out his windshield in order to escape the rolled-over car ... though he said somehow he was able to do baseball activities on Monday.

Alonso said the people in the other car were OK ... and he added his family -- including his wife who was in a car trailing him just before the crash -- is doing fine as well.

Here is more from Pete Alonso on his accident and how blessed he feels to be alive: pic.twitter.com/eOKxeSK0nH — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2022 @AnthonyDiComo

"I'm really thankful that I'm healthy," Alonso said. "I'm very thankful to be here ... I'm just super, super blessed to be here."