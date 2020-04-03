Pete Alonso Gives Legendary Speech About Missing MLB, 'Shake The Damn Stadium!'

Breaking News

Pete Alonso just poured his heart out about missing Mets baseball in an epic rant on social media ... and the speech is so legendary, WE'RE READY TO RUN THROUGH A WALL RIGHT NOW!!

(But we can't because we're essentially confined to our homes)

The NY superstar says he's been watching 2019 Mets highlights every night since the league suspended play over coronavirus ... and he says he CANNOT wait to get back on the diamond.

In fact ... the 25-year-old, who hit a rookie record 53 home runs last season, is promising to deliver an epic performance once The Show finally returns!!!

"This year, when we have our normal lives and our game back, I can't wait to let all this pent up anticipation out," Alonso said. "We're going to play our hearts out."

Then, Pete demanded the fans reciprocate his energy ... saying, "I can't wait to hear ya'll cheer your lungs out! Shake the damn stadium! You guys are going to sound like an eruption."

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Of course, Pete ended his speech responsibly, imploring everyone to stay indoors and safe until the pandemic passes on.

What a guy.