Texas Rangers Prospect Suffers Gnarly Injury Slipping On Son's Toy, Out For Year

Breaking News

Bored as hell during quarantine?? Hey, it could be A LOT worse ... 'cause a Texas Rangers pitching prospect just suffered a nasty knee injury tripping on his son's toy while at home.

The MLB farmhand -- former Seattle Mariners 4th-round pick James Jones -- was staying at his place Monday in Arizona when he reportedly tripped on his kid's toy and landed awkwardly.

Jones ended up shredding the patellar tendon in his right knee ... and immediately underwent season-ending surgery.

It's a brutal break for the 31-year-old lefty ... he was expected to compete for a bullpen spot on the Rangers' roster this year once MLB resumed play after its coronavirus suspension.

Of course, Jones is no stranger to surgery adversity ... the outfielder-turned-pitcher has already dealt with Tommy John surgery in his career and bounced back from that.