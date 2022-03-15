'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bear Brown Arrested For Domestic Violence

"Alaskan Bush People" star Bear Brown has been arrested for domestic violence and is now in the Okanogan County Jail ... as the show kicks off its 13th season.

34-year-old Solomon Isiah Freedom Brown -- aka "Bear" -- was booked Friday for 4th-degree domestic violence. He was released Monday without bail.

Brown married Raiven Adams in January of this year, after getting engaged in August 2019. Just 2 weeks after their engagement he said they "made the difficult decision to part ways as a couple."

The day after their split, they announced Adams' pregnancy, and decided to give their relationship another shot. They separated again, before reconciling once more. Brown held his son, River, for the first time at 6 months old.

"Alaskan Bush People" is currently in its 13th season on the Discovery Channel ... the show follows the Brown family that considers themselves a "wolf pack" -- isolating themselves from civilization for months at a time, attempting to survive in the wilderness.