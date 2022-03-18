D.C. Trucker Convoy Leader Vows to 'Tar and Feather' Black Lives Matter Plaza
'People's Convoy' in D.C. We're Gonna 'Tar & Feather' BLM Plaza!!! Trucker Vows During Rally
3/18/2022 12:39 PM PT
Racial tension is simmering in the nation's capital where the so-called "People's Convoy" is taking a KKK-ish turn -- a protest leader invoked lynchings while promising to "take back" Black Lives Matter Plaza.
A trucker with the ‘People’s Convoy’ in DC says they’re going to ‘tar and feather’ Black Lives Matter Plaza.— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 18, 2022 @Phil_Lewis_
“All that paint’s coming off that street."https://t.co/FNL1uW7qR7
pic.twitter.com/x8BfaGBPHg
The convoy of truckers has been roving around Washington D.C. highways for about 2 weeks, purportedly to protest COVID restrictions. However, during a Friday rally, one of the truckers vowed to "tar and feather" BLM Plaza ... the street just a few blocks from White House grounds that was renamed in June 2020.
The trucker's pronouncement drew big cheers from the crowd, and the unidentified man also said they -- whoever "they" are -- were also going to "tar and feather delegates."
When the People's Convoy started, it sounded like America's version of the convoy in Canada earlier this year ... which made for some tense standoffs with law enforcement, but never turned violent.
Interestingly, BLM Plaza is currently undergoing renovations to make it a permanent installation, and as part of that, the big yellow lettering has been temporarily removed from the street.