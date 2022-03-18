Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 After Cussing Out Fan

... For Telling Fan To 'Shut The F*** Up'

Kevin Durant's potty mouth just cost him $25,000 -- the NBA just fined the Brooklyn Nets superstar for telling a fan sitting courtside to "shut the f*** up."

The league announced the punishment on Friday afternoon ... saying in a statement they issued the fine against KD "for directing obscene language toward a fan."

As he expected, Nets star Kevin Durant is fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language at a fan. Details here: pic.twitter.com/fsmks7Aten — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 18, 2022 @IanBegley

The incident happened during Brooklyn's game against the Dallas Mavs on Wednesday ... when a fan said, "KD you gotta take this game over."

Somehow this got reported? But my wife is just like KD when I say I’m getting one more drink. pic.twitter.com/qcNZygISMm — DeLo (@DeLo_77) March 17, 2022 @DeLo_77

KD responded, "You gotta shut the f*** up and sit down."

Kevin wasn't disciplined for his clapback in-game ... although, you can see a referee was nearby to witness and hear the entire exchange.

But, Durant already knew what his fate with the league office would be ... preemptively tweeting out a symbolic meme of a girl forking over cash.

"Damn, smh" Kevin wrote on Twitter.