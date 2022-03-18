Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 After Cussing Out Fan

Kevin Durant Fined $25,000 ... For Telling Fan To 'Shut The F*** Up'

3/18/2022 2:10 PM PT
Kevin Durant's potty mouth just cost him $25,000 -- the NBA just fined the Brooklyn Nets superstar for telling a fan sitting courtside to "shut the f*** up."

The league announced the punishment on Friday afternoon ... saying in a statement they issued the fine against KD "for directing obscene language toward a fan."

The incident happened during Brooklyn's game against the Dallas Mavs on Wednesday ... when a fan said, "KD you gotta take this game over."

KD responded, "You gotta shut the f*** up and sit down."

Kevin wasn't disciplined for his clapback in-game ... although, you can see a referee was nearby to witness and hear the entire exchange.

But, Durant already knew what his fate with the league office would be ... preemptively tweeting out a symbolic meme of a girl forking over cash.

"Damn, smh" Kevin wrote on Twitter.

Durant might be $25k lighter in the pocket as a result of his comments, but knowing KD, he probably wouldn't change how he responded.

