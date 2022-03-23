Hank Williams Jr.'s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Dead at 58

Country music icon Hank Williams Jr. is in mourning -- his longtime wife, Mary Jane Thomas, has died ... TMZ has learned.

A family member confirmed Mary Jane passed away Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida, and we're told the early indication is it appears she suffered a complication -- possibly a blood clot -- following a medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the Jupiter, FL PD tells us they got a medical call to the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5PM Tuesday ... Mary Jane was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. At this time, her death does not appear to be suspicious.

Mary Jane, a former model for Hawaiian Tropic suntan lotion, has been married to Hank since 1990 -- the couple met in 1985 at one of his concerts in Washington State. Her death is the latest heartbreak for Hank and his family.

He and Mary Jane had 2 children together -- daughter Katie Williams-Dunning and son Samuel Williams. Katie died tragically in a 2020 car accident in Tennessee. Her husband, Tyler Dunning was also in the vehicle, but survived with critical injuries.

TMZ broke the story ... Sam claimed back in February his father and half-sister Holly had him under a conservatorship, which began in August 2020 -- less than 2 months after Katie's death.

While Hank's known for big hits like "All My Rowdy Friends," and is frequently in the spotlight -- most recently for his Country Music Hall of Fame induction last November -- Mary Jane's known to be more private.

She and Hank had separated in 2007, but eventually saved their marriage ... fully reconciling in 2011 when they celebrated their 21st anniversary.

We reached out to a Williams family member who told us they'd like privacy at this time.

Mary Jane is survived by Hank, Sam, and 3 grandchildren.

She was 58.