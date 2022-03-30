'The Masked Singer' Armadillo's Nasty Spill Causes Panic Behind the Scenes

Play video content Fox

'Masked Singer' costumes don't come cheap, and one contestant's lucky theirs isn't damaged beyond repair after a high kick fail led to a very nasty fall ... all caught on camera.

We got this footage of the Armadillo going down while shooting their televised routine -- the celeb got pretty wild with their choreography and flexibility, attempting some kinda kicking maneuver ... but it did not go well.

While the spill might make ya chuckle, we're told folks on set immediately panicked for a couple reasons. First off, Armadillo landed flat on their back, and backup dancers broke routine to try to help out ... as everyone was concerned about the celeb's well-being.

The other reason is damage to the very expensive costume. We're told they weren't designed to take this kinda beating, and producers worried it could be ruined.

As we've reported, this season has had its share of costume problems ... with some taking tumbles and others being unable to enter and exit the stage properly.

We recently found out that the Hydra -- a towering 3-headed costume that blows smoke -- has become a major safety concern, requiring extra crew just to get them on set.

It might not look like much, but the Armadillo's high kicks aren't an easy task -- with or without a restricting costume. The mystery performer's confidence in their athleticism/flexibility might be a valuable clue.