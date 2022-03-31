Chris Robinson, The Black Crowes Sued By Drummer Over Royalties

Chris Robinson and The Black Crowes are being sued by their drummer, Steve Gorman, over unpaid royalties ... according to legal documents.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, claim the accounting wasn't up to snuff when the band was cranking out albums ... allegedly resulting in Gorman missing out on royalties from their past albums. Gorman says he doesn't know exactly how much he's owed.

Gorman joined the reassembled group in 2005 after a 4-year hiatus, touring periodically with the band. The docs claim they recorded and released 3 albums in the mid-to-late 2000s during their time together and Gorman claims he was shorted for his work in the reunion era, either.

Gorman is suing Robinson and the band for back royalties.

The Black Crowes were signed by Def American Recordings in 1989, and dropped their first album, "Shake Your Money Maker" the next year. They released 5 more records before lead singer Chris Robinson announced his solo career in the summer of 2001.