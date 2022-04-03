Rosanna Arquette Crashes Into Back of Delivery Vehicle, Wrecks Her Car

Actress Rosanna Arquette wrecked her car by crashing into the back of a UPS truck ... an accident that left her in real distress, according to law enforcement and witnesses.

We're told the 62-year-old was behind the wheel of her Tesla Tuesday at the Palisades Village shopping center in L.A. Witnesses say her car was parked about 10 feet behind the truck when it suddenly plowed into the back of the vehicle, causing her airbags to deploy.

Eyewitnesses say she got out of the car completely distraught, grabbing her hair while talking to passersby. We're told cops arrived on scene, but police declined to take a report and just helped the parties exchange info.

Rosanna was eventually driven away by estranged husband Todd Morgan, who arrived shortly after the crash. Witnesses say her Tesla was towed away and the UPS employee was able to continue their route with the truck.

As we reported, Morgan filed for divorce from Rosanna last month after 9 years of marriage. Todd, an investment banker, cited "irreconcilable differences.". Looks like he's still got her back though ... especially in times of stress.