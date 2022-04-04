Ex-NFL DE Alex Carrington Tased During Wild Gun Arrest ... Cops Say

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Alex Carrington was Tased during a wild altercation with cops early Monday morning -- before he was arrested and booked on gun charges and more, police in New York announced on Monday.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, Carrington was pulled over at 1:34 AM in Lockport after officers say he was was speeding and had no headlight.

Cops say during the stop, they suspected 34-year-old Carrington was drunk -- and asked him to get out of his car so they could initiate field sobriety tests.

According to cops, though, Carrington did not comply -- and officers say the situation turned tense, because they claim they saw a gun magazine in plain view in the pocket of his driver's side door while they were trying to get him out of the vehicle.

Cops say at one point, Carrington appeared to try to restart his car and flee the scene. But that's when officers say they Tased him and eventually got him out of the car.

Officers say as they were pulling him from the ride, they noticed he had a loaded Glock 17 hidden underneath his leg. They also say they found "two more loaded, high capacity magazines" within the car before they impounded it.

Carrington was ultimately taken to a nearby station, where he was booked on two criminal possession of a weapon charges, as well as resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and more.

Carrington posed for a mug shot at the station -- and records show he's still in custody.

#TBT is one of the most dominate and productive players in Arkansas State Football History Alex Carrington. He was the 2008 SBC Defensive Player of the Year, completed his career with 21.5 sacks & was a 3rd Round Draft pick by the @buffalobills. #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/KvS1Z3byJd — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) July 19, 2018 @AStateFB