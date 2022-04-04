Lewis Hamilton Goes Skydiving In Dubai, Incredible Video

Play video content

Lewis Hamilton has no fear -- the Formula 1 superstar spent his free weekend jumping out of planes in Dubai ... and the video is breathtaking.

The 37-year-old Mercedes driver shared several videos from his skydiving trip on Sunday ... showing off his bravery with flips, T-poses, and other wild maneuvers.

Hamilton did a total of 10 jumps during his Sunday off from racing, according to Joe Pompliano ... calling it his "ideal" way to enjoy time away from the track.

While his tricks in the air were smooth, his 2022 season has been a bit bumpy -- after a podium finish in Bahrain, Hamilton finished 10th in Saudi Arabia last Sunday.

Hamilton will try to get back to his usual self at the Australian Grand Prix this weekend ... in hopes of gaining ground on Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz in the driver standings.

There's still a ton of season left, so don't be surprised if Hamilton finds his way back to the top ... especially after this adrenaline boost.