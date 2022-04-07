Conor McGregor Appears In Dublin Court Over Alleged Dangerous Driving Offenses

Conor McGregor clearly ain't too worried about his dangerous driving case in Ireland ... the UFC star was seen smiling ear-to-ear and talking fighting outside a Dublin courthouse following a hearing on the matter.

McGregor showed up to court early Thursday morning amid accusations that he drove dangerously in his pricey Bentley Continental GT on March 22 -- and he didn't seem all that concerned about the case after appearing before a judge.

Asked if he has any comment coming out of court Conor McGregor told us he’s going “straight back into training.” pic.twitter.com/TUmhFYrQbQ — Paul Healy (@Healyhack) April 7, 2022 @Healyhack

The 33-year-old -- wearing a fitted suit, white shirt and tie -- smiled big for photogs who had camped outside the courthouse, and he even discussed a potential return to the Octagon with some of the photogs.

"Just straight back into training, my man," McGregor said when asked for a comment on the case.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the Octagon."

McGregor also shot down a potential fight with Henry Cejudo, who he's been bickering with on social media, adding that he's looking to come back to the UFC and fight at 170 pounds.

As for his legal issues, the hearing on his case reportedly lasted just minutes.

Play video content 3/24/22 Twitter/@Simbot20