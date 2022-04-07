UFC's Paulo Costa Dragged For Calling Derek Brunson Gay Slur
UFC's Paulo Costa Dragged For Using Awful Gay Slur ... Towards Derek Brunson
4/7/2022 8:32 AM PT
UFC middleweight Paulo Costa crossed the line when calling out Derek Brunson for a fight ... referring to the fighter as a gay slur -- and now, he's getting bashed over it.
30-year-old Borrachinha has been going scorched-earth on social media recently ... pulling out all the stops in hopes of getting Brunson to get in the Octagon with him.
Costa -- who is 0-2 in his past two fights -- seemingly mocked Brunson for being a former cheerleader ... posting a pic of La'Darius Marshall of the popular Netflix show, "Cheer" and captioning it," Derek F** Brunson. Fight me bitch."
Costa's Twitter followers rightfully called him out for the slur ... saying, "You’re gonna end up getting canceled" ... and "@ufc seriously? This is ok from an employee of yours?"
There's more -- "Aside from being a bigoted and just low IQ middle school level insult, it's pretty rich coming from a guy who got styled on then literally humped by a dude who did Naruto hand signs."
The latter tweet is referencing Paulo's loss to Israel Adesanya ... who then humped his back after the 2nd-round TKO.
TOO EASY.— UFC (@ufc) September 27, 2020 @ufc
👑 @Stylebender is the undefeated king of the middleweights.
[ #UFC253 | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/lz5C9DsDN7
FYI, Costa and Brunson are currently (both) the 4th ranked UFC Middleweight ... so a fight between the two would seem to make sense.
No apology or tweet deletion from Costa yet .. but don't hold your breath.