Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Alleged Shooter Mistakenly Released from Jail

Lady Gaga's Dognapping Suspect Attempted Murder Suspect Mistakenly Released From Jail

4/8/2022 7:01 AM PT
The suspect who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker was accidentally released from jail ... and the L.A. Sheriff's Department is investigating how such a blunder could occur.

19-year-old James Howard Jackson was released Wednesday. Jail records simply say  "dismissed." The Sheriff's department says Jackson was the beneficiary of a clerical error.

2/24/21
VIOLENT ABDUCTION
Jackson had appeared in an L.A. courtroom Tuesday ... and somehow got released the following day.

The LASD Major Crimes Bureau is now trying to find Jackson .... they're asking anyone with info to contact the Sheriff's Dept.

As we reported, Jackson was in custody for attempted murder in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fisher, and the theft of two of the singer's French Bulldogs.

Ryan suffered a collapsed lung and serious mobility issues and is still enduring the physical and emotional aftereffects of the shooting.

Jackson and 4 other suspects were arrested 2 months after the incident -- 3 of whom allegedly pulled off the dognapping, while 2 others were arrested as accessories.

