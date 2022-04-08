Terrell Owens Urging Colin Kaepernick To Play In Fan Controlled Football League

Come Play In The FCF With Me!!!

Terrell Owens is urging Colin Kaepernick to join forces with him in the Fan Controlled Football league ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks it could ultimately help the QB in his goal to get back to the NFL.

Owens -- who just announced his intentions to play in the FCF this week -- explained to us he believes the league's platform could benefit Kaepernick greatly if the former 49ers star would suit up for a few games.

"I feel like he could come in and really use this to really sharpen his skill set," Owens said. "Especially because there's some questions about him not playing for such a long time."

Kaepernick being in the league would obviously give owners and GMs another chance to see the QB in a competitive setting after the signal-caller hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season ... but Owens tells us he thinks it could actually improve the 33-year-old's game too.

Owens says because the FCF is played on a much smaller field, Kaepernick's decision-making and accuracy could improve in a short amount of time in the league.

The FCF is slated to begin its season later this month.

As we reported, Kaepernick is doing everything he can to get another chance at the NFL -- working out with NFL wideouts in front of cameras weekly, while imploring coaches and GMs to give him a tryout.