Colin Kaepernick Throws To Seahawks Star Tyler Lockett In New Workout Video

Colin Kaepernick is putting his arm on display for NFL teams once again ... this time, he did it while throwing to Seattle Seahawks star Tyler Lockett.

Kap posted the footage of the Monday workout on his Instagram page -- showing him hitting Lockett over and over again while the wideout ran routes for the QB at a high school field.

Kaepernick looked good, throwing short, intermediate and deep -- completing every pass he threw in the video.

As for how the two linked up -- Kaepernick put out a tweet on Sunday asking for receivers to throw to, and Lockett quickly responded.

Love to you and your brother! I'll be there tomorrow. I'll dm you to coordinate.

"Let’s do it bro!" Lockett said Sunday. "Me and my brother will come run routes for you!"

No word on if the meetup means Seattle has any interest in the quarterback -- but the 'Hawks do need help in the QB room after trading away Russell Wilson just a few days ago.

As for Kaepernick, he's insisted repeatedly that he's ready to lead a team to a Super Bowl once again ... saying in a statement on his Twitter page last week that he's "still working."