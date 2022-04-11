Desiigner Thinks Goonew's Nightclub Funeral Was A Great Send-Off

Play video content TMZ.com

Desiigner thinks Goonew's nightclub funeral was a perfect way to go out ... and if his family says it's what he wanted, then critics should mind their own business.

We got Desiigner at LAX ... and he's sending peace and love to the family of the 24-year-old rapper that was shot and killed a few weeks back.

He tells us the family's wishes are everything -- they know him better than everyone else, so if they're saying the evening went down as he would've wanted, then it should be respected.

Desiigner also calls the traditional open-casket funeral "old-fashioned" ... saying their unique approach to a funeral added "new flavor to the game." While he isn't sure what his funeral would look like, he knows he'd be taking inspiration from Goonew.

We recently talked to Goonew's mother and sister, Patrice and Ariana Morrow, and they told us he wasn't the type of guy to go to church ... being the life of the party, a nightclub seemed a more fitting send-off.

As for propping his body up, they say there were other services doing something similar and it felt right to do the same with him -- Patrice made it clear she didn't want anyone looking down on her son.