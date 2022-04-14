Dwayne Haskins' Clothing Line To Restock Items, Donate Proceeds To Charity

Dwayne Haskins' clothing line will have items available soon -- after selling out on the website -- and it's promising to donate the proceeds of future sales to a charity in honor of the late quarterback.

Kingdom of Pride brand was made by Haskins and features a catalog of T-shirts, hoodies, sweaters, pants and headwear -- some with his nickname "Simba" or his initials "DH" inscribed into them.

Each item is currently sold out on the website ... but the brand said this week, just days after Haskins' death, that they're working on releasing more KOP gear in the wake of the tragedy.

"In the recent days we have received many inquiries regarding the availability of our clothes," the brand said in a statement.

"We are currently putting together the pieces of how we can honor Dwayne and his legacy in the most positive way."

The company says when it restocks the items, it's going to sell pieces at a discounted price ... and then donate the proceeds to a charity "that has a mission that is near and dear to Dwayne's heart."

Haskins loved his clothing line ... in fact, he had the logo stitched into his Bentley truck after signing his rookie contract in 2019.

"By the grace of God, the Lord has blessed me with an opportunity to have an influential platform," Haskins said of his brand on the company's website.

"Kingdom of Pride is a brand about family and channeling your inner lion. You will officially be a part of our family when purchasing these beautifully designed clothes."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.