Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotionally Thanks Fans For Support In Wake Of QB's Death

Thanks Fans For Support In Wake Of QB's Death

Dwayne Haskins' wife is thanking all of the NFL player's fans and friends for their support in the wake of his tragic death ... saying Wednesday the outpouring of well wishes has helped during her time of mourning.

Kalabrya Haskins shared the letter of gratitude through the Pittsburgh Steelers on social media ... explaining, "All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

She added that she's going to miss Dwayne dearly.

"My husband was more than a great football player," Kalabrya said of the 24-year-old former Steeler. "He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time."

"LOVE OF MY LIFE, FOREVER," she continued, "REST IN THE BEAUTIFUL PLACE OF HEAVEN!"

Dwayne -- who married Kalabrya in 2021 -- tragically died after being struck by a dump truck Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kalabrya did not release any further insight into the crash -- asking for privacy at this time -- but she did reveal a celebration of life will be held for Dwayne on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh.