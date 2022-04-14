'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37

Rapper Archie Eversole, best known for his hit song "We Ready," has died.

Archie's family tells TMZ he passed away Sunday, April 3. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Archie was only 17 when he recorded his first album, "Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style." The album went gold, with the help of the track "We Ready" with Bubba Sparxxx.

"We Ready" became one of the most popular anthems at football games and other sporting events.

Archie was handpicked by the soccer team Atlanta United in 2018 to write its theme song, "United We Conquer."

Fans have been paying respect to Archie after his passing, including NFL pro Robert Griffin III, who calls his hit song "the greatest Game Day anthem ever." There's locker room video of high school football players singing "We Ready" as inspiration.

The song was so popular, the NFL even used it in an ad.

Archie clearly touched a nerve, because social media is filling up with tributes.

Archie was 37.