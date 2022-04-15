Former Arkansas Lineman Brian Wallace Dead At 26
Brian Wallace Former Univ. Of Arkansas Lineman ... Dead At 26
4/15/2022 3:31 PM PT
Brian Wallace, a former lineman at the University of Arkansas, has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Friday.
The Razorbacks organization confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying, "Our hearts are broken."
The team added, "Brian will always be a Razorback."
"Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends."
Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback.— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 15, 2022 @RazorbackFB
Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/GlDZ5heeQ7
Wallace was reportedly struggling to breathe while at work, so he went outside to sit in his car to gather himself. When Wallace returned, the 26-year-old collapsed after he suffered a heart attack, according to FOX 16.
Medical personnel tried to restore Wallace's breathing on scene -- and they were successful -- but when Brian arrived at the hospital, he suffered another heart attack.
His father, Brian Sr., said Wallace was in the Intensive Care Unit of a St. Louis hospital because the heart attacks left him in a coma and with apparent brain damage, according to the outlet.
Wallace was a standout with the Razorbacks after redshirting his first season with the program ... and was a fan favorite after choosing Arkansas over Iowa.
In his senior year, Wallace started all 12 games for the Razorbacks at right tackle allowing only three sacks in 411 pass-blocking snaps, per the team's official website.
Wallace finished his career as a Razorback playing 1,998 total snaps on the O-line ... allowing 10 total sacks during his four-year career.
R.I.P.