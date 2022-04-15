Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kids Get VIP Treatment at Disneyland

Play video content Storyful

Kim and Khloe Kardashian took their kids to Disneyland this week, and it highlighted the difficulty of being one of the most famous families on earth.

The Kardashians plunked down at least $3K for VIP access ... something that's available to everyone. For them, it's kinda a necessity, since they would be overwhelmed by fans if they stood in line and the trip would be a disaster for the kids.

Some fans were pissed when Disneyland staff shut down the teacup ride ... you see the brood in 3 of the teacups while the others remain empty, and that didn't sit well with some folks waiting in line. We're told the Kardashians didn't request that the ride be shut down to other guests ... Disneyland staff just did it. They did not shut down other rides for the fam.

This was True's first trip to the happiest place on earth, and we know that because Khloe apologized for photoshopping a prior pic -- taken last October -- to cover Stormi's face. Khloe confessed, and all is good.