Jennifer Garner Hosts A Food Drive For Her 50th Birthday

Gives Back For Her 50th Birthday

Jennifer Garner spent her birthday giving back to the community ... hosting a food drive at her house instead of throwing a traditional party.

The 50-year-old actress was all smiles Sunday as she turned her house into a drop-off spot for food ... boyfriend John Miller and her 16-year-old Violet helped her out.

The "13 Going On 30" star had her hands full of boxes but got the job done.

Big turnout ... among the group was Adam Scott, offering a helping hand while wishing his friend a happy birthday.

Two people that were MIA were ex-hubby Ben Affleck and his fiancee ... J Lo.

Ben and Jen hosted a food drive last Thanksgiving, working with Rise Against Hunger by turning his Pacific Palisades home into a food drive staging area.

Ben and Jen were unloading huge sacks of rice ... Ben was slinging 2 back over his shoulders at a time, while J Lo did it all in heels.