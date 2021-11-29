Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Help Their Kids with Food Drive

11/29/2021

11/29/2021 8:51 AM PT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Help Their Kids With Food Drive
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are helping their kids give back ... working hand in hand with their daughters to help fight hunger in the community, and doing the grunt work.

It was a joint effort over the Thanksgiving weekend at Ben's home in Pacific Palisades, where they hosted a food drive for Rise Against Hunger.

As you can see, Ben and Jen were tasked with unloading a huge truck and hauling 50-pound sacks of rice and goods into the house ... and he flexed his muscles, even slinging 2 bags over his shoulders at a time.

J Lo was pretty impressive too, doing it all in high heels!!!

FULL FAMILY EFFORT
Ben's oldest daughter, Violet, appeared to be leading the effort ... and his other daughter, Seraphina, was doing her part too along with Jen's daughter, Emme.

Food insecurity and hunger is a huge issue nationwide ... and Rise helps provide food and support to local communities.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Together
Ben and Jen haven't officially merged their broods yet -- they're not married or even engaged -- but they sure are acting like one big happy modern fam.

