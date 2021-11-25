J Lo and Twins Fly to L.A. for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is hunkering down with her kids for Thanksgiving, 2021, but there should be no doubt ... one Ben Affleck will almost certainly join them.

J Lo flew into the City of Angels Wednesday night with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She has a house in a swanky part of L.A., not too far from Ben's.

There have been various configurations of outings with Ben, J Lo and their kids, and Thanksgiving weekend will probably, at some point, blend the 2 broods.

Of course, Jen flew back in style, on a private jet. She was wearing a brown fur coat ... apparently she didn't get the animal cruelty memo.

As for taking the plunge by introducing the kids into their re-formed lives ... well, the dye has already been cast. They've been looking to buy a home together in the L.A. area, but as far as we know they haven't sealed the deal.