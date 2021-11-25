J Lo and Twins Fly to L.A. for Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck

11/25/2021 6:00 AM PT
Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez is hunkering down with her kids for Thanksgiving, 2021, but there should be no doubt ... one Ben Affleck will almost certainly join them.

J Lo flew into the City of Angels Wednesday night with her 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. She has a house in a swanky part of L.A., not too far from Ben's.

There have been various configurations of outings with Ben, J Lo and their kids, and Thanksgiving weekend will probably, at some point, blend the 2 broods.

Of course, Jen flew back in style, on a private jet.  She was wearing a brown fur coat ... apparently she didn't get the animal cruelty memo.

As for taking the plunge by introducing the kids into their re-formed lives ... well, the dye has already been cast. They've been looking to buy a home together in the L.A. area, but as far as we know they haven't sealed the deal.

So far, no engagement ... at least as far as we know.

