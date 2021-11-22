Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Dress for American Music Awards Performance

Jennifer Lopez was in bridal mode this weekend, and although it was probably more PR than where her heart is at the moment -- it had to get Ben Affleck's attention!!!

J Lo was one of several solo acts Sunday at the American Music Awards, and her wardrobe choice was interesting ... opting for a full-on wedding dress, complete with an elaborate veil.

She did a quick outfit change while singing "On My Way" from her new feature film, "Marry Me" -- which is all about her getting hitched to Owen Wilson -- so, the dress was clearly intended to plug the upcoming movie.

Still, it could be seen in another light ... especially considering how well things are going between her and Ben. They've been public for about 6 months now, and are never too far apart from each other for too long.

With that in mind -- you could totally see this bride's showcase as a hint to something more. And, when you consider what Jen told the Today Show just last week about the possibility of getting hitched again ... all the more reason to believe she's ready for marriage #4.

She told Carson Daly -- when asked about the prospect of walking down the aisle anew -- that she wouldn't rule it out, y'know ... seeing how she's a classic romantic and all.