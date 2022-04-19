NFL's Damien Wilson Arrested ... Reportedly Threatened To Kill Girlfriend

NFL linebacker Damien Wilson -- who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 -- was arrested last week ... after he reportedly threatened to kill his girlfriend with a tire iron.

Police confirmed to TMZ Sports the arrest happened in Frisco, Texas. Cops added in a statement to the Dallas Morning News that Wilson was booked on a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member.

No further details surrounding the arrest have been released by law enforcement.

Wilson's girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, however, told the Dallas Morning News the arrest happened after the 28-year-old football player flew off the handle at her home after she had broken up with him.

Sokolosky reportedly said Wilson "emerged from bushes holding a tire iron" at her place and threatened to end her life.

Wilson's attorney, Toby Shook, said in a statement that Wilson "did not commit any type of assault." He added, "We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared."

Wilson started 22 games in four seasons for Dallas from 2015 to 2018. He then played for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, before signing with the Carolina Panthers in March.