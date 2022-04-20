Antonio Brown Raps About Bucs Meltdown On New 'Paradigm' Album

Antonio Brown didn't shy away from his Bucs blowup on his new rap album ... in fact, the NFL player dropped multiple bars about his famous Tampa Bay exit on several tracks.

AB posted the album -- called "Paradigm" -- on Wednesday morning ... and in two songs, he referenced his Jan. 2 shirtless tirade at MetLife Stadium.

In the songs "Business Boomin" and "Put That S*** On" ... he rapped about the way he quit on his team during the Bucs vs. Jets tilt.

"Sorry, ran up off the field," AB sang in the "Business Boomin" track. "I’m boomin'. Gotta get my money. I'm boomin'."

"Walk out your bitch life like I walked off the field or something," he sang in the "Put That S*** On" track. "AB, why you make the G.O.A.T retire? What's your deal or something."

DaBaby -- who's featured on the "Business Boomin" song -- also brought up the incident ... rapping at one point, "I throw off my shirt like AB, I don't wanna play for your team."

Brown also poked fun at his infamous failed trade to the Buffalo Bills in 2019 ... rapping in "Put That S*** On" ... "Buffalo skin on my coat, she think I play for the Bills or something."

Overall, the album shows the receiver is serious about the craft ... and has some dope features Fivio Foreign, Young Thug, Jacquees and Keyshia Cole, who did a music video with AB for "Don't Leave".

Of course, Kanye West might've been a major influence on this project ... especially since the award-winning rapper/producer has been spotted with AB in the studio numerous of times.