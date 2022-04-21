Guess Who This Mighty-Might Baller Turned Into!
4/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this mini-footballer with dirty blonde hair turned into a well-known actor and all around great guy, he was just another youthful boy playing with the ol' pigskin growing up in Vancouver, Canada.
This young thing may be a big time actor, but he's taken on other ventures and owns multiple companies ... one being a mobile company. Even though he is known for his boy next door roles, he has also shown off his comedic and superhero skills.
If you're still waiting for the answer to come to you ... you may have to take a
van wilder approach.