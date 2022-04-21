Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Mighty-Might Baller Turned Into!

Guess Who This Mighty-Might Baller Turned Into!

4/21/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 18
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty / Instagram

Before this mini-footballer with dirty blonde hair turned into a well-known actor and all around great guy, he was just another youthful boy playing with the ol' pigskin growing up in Vancouver, Canada.

This young thing may be a big time actor, but he's taken on other ventures and owns multiple companies ... one being a mobile company. Even though he is known for his boy next door roles, he has also shown off his comedic and superhero skills.

If you're still waiting for the answer to come to you ... you may have to take a van wilder approach.

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later