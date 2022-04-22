Blac Chyna's Mom, Tokyo Toni, Says Threat Was for Kris Jenner, Not Judge

Play video content TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, says she wasn't talking about the judge in her daughter's trial when she said, "I'm going to get that judge" ... she says it was all about Kris Jenner.

We got TT in Woodland Hills Thursday and asked her about her alleged threat, which she made Tuesday on Instagram Live.

Play video content

Tokyo says she wasn't really talking about the judge, it was for Kris ... and when our photog pressed, she explained she views Kris as the judge because she feels Kris rules over all of the Kardashians.

Here's the problem ... before she makes the threat, she references the fact that the judge -- the real one, not Kris -- threw her out of the courtroom. And, then she says "I'm gonna get that judge." So, it's a gigantic stretch to believe she was talking about Kris.

Play video content 4/18/22

Tokyo tells us her daughter's legal team told her to chill out on social media as the trial continues, and Toni makes it sound like that won't be a problem because she claims she was never talking about the case, and was only taking shots at the Kardashians.