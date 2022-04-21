Blac Chyna Hasn't Paid Taxes In Years, No Personal Bank Account

Blac Chyna's long overdue for a good accountant ... after testifying in court that she hasn't paid her taxes in years, and doesn't even have a bank account.

BC was questioned about her finances by the Kardashians' defense lawyer, Michael Rhodes, on Thursday on Day 2 of her testimony in her civil case ... and she admitted she hadn't filed her taxes since 2018 or 2019.

She says the last filing was for her businesses -- Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Blac Chyna Inc. ... she tells Rhodes the last time she personally filed was back in 2015. She also said she doesn't have any personal bank accounts.

Chyna also revealed she'd made about $2 million in 2020, 2019 and 2018 ... and makes money through celebrity appearances -- like $25k for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. However, her main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she's made $1 million.

She says she posts bikini and feet pics on OnlyFans ... and when asked, admitted to posting some nudity on there as well.

As we reported, Thursday's testimony had BC in tears as she talked about her ex, Rob Kardashian, posting nude pictures of her online. As you'll recall, the pics were removed from IG after going up, but Rob reposted them.

Play video content 4/20/22 TMZ.com

When asked if her filing for a restraining order after the nudes were posted was a publicity stunt, she replied, while crying, "It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the Internet."