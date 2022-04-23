Tyson Fury Beats Dillian Whyte Via TKO, Teases Francis Ngannou Fight

Tyson Fury just whooped Dillian White in the 6th round of their WBC championship fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday ... and celebrated his victory by teasing an epic hybrid fight with UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

Fury hit Whyte with a vicious right uppercut that sent him falling to the canvas ... and as Whyte stumbled back to his feet, the ref called the fight.

The 33-year-old champ -- who's been teasing his retirement leading up to Saturday's event -- seemingly declared that he was content with his career and ready to hang up the gloves after the win ... saying, "I think this is it. This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King."

Despite the retirement talk, Fury brought Ngannou in the ring during his celebration ... and the two teased an epic heavyweight bout between the baddest from both combat sports -- with Francis suggesting a fight with MMA gloves in a boxing ring.

Boxing’s Heavyweight Champion standing next to the UFC Heavyweight Champion.



Francis Ngannou says that him and Tyson Fury will fight under hybrid rules.



In a boxing ring but with MMA gloves. pic.twitter.com/UmndMNgyzX — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 23, 2022 @MMAHistoryToday

There are a couple challenges -- first, Ngannou is dealing with a leg injury and will need months to get back to 100% ... and second, he's also in the midst of a contract dispute with the UFC. If he's under contract, he will need Dana White's stamp of approval before taking a fight with Fury.