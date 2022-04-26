'L&HH's Bambi Denies Momma Dee Drama on 'It's Tricky With Raquel Harper'

Play video content It's Tricky with Raquel Harper

Not that "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" fans would know it, but Bambi Richardson says things are actually pretty cordial between Momma Dee and her for one reason -- R-E-S-P-E-C-T for her husband's mother.

Bambi chopped it up with Raquel Harper on the 'It's Tricky' podcast, opening up about her strained relationship with Lil Scrappy's mom, Momma Dee ... and admitting things aren't always the way they seem on TV.

ICYMI, fans raised an eyebrow when Momma Dee posted a photo at Shay Johnson's baby shower. Shay is Lil Scrappy's ex-gf, so some folks felt Momma Dee attending was "disrespectful" to Scrap's current wife.

In true Momma Dee fashion ... she fired back and, in the process, took some shots at Bambi.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She wrote, "I'm down for who down for me I've never heard bam even give a f*** about what I ate. Send me flowers for my birthday. Give me a greeting card I supposed to leave Shea alone because she's insecure she's f****** insecure and she's dragging my son and my son and I are not even speaking because of her insecurity's I'm done."

That sounds salty AF, but Bambi claims she's never had a problem with Momma Dee having a friendship with Shay. On the contrary, she says there's no issue with Shay and doesn't even know her.

As for why MD went so hard ... Bambi strongly hints her mother-in-law is simply creating drama to make 'L&HH' juicier. In fact, she tells Raq that when the cameras aren't rolling she and Dee are so cool.