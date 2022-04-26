Cooper Kupp Sells California Mansion For $5.25 Million

Somebody is about to live like a Super Bowl champ -- one lucky buyer just copped Cooper Kupp's California mansion for $5.25 million!!

The 6,893 square-foot property is located in the mountainous area of Westlake Village, CA -- almost 40 miles west of downtown Los Angeles.

The pad has 5 bedrooms and 6 1/2 baths ... and features an all-white kitchen, a game room, gym and library. The mansion also has a luxurious gas-heated pool and spa in the backyard, which will be perfect for the new buyer's guests to come and party.

The estate -- listed with Barbara Preston of Coldwell Banker Realty -- just sold this week for the asking price of $5,250,000.

But, don't panic, Rams fans -- this sale doesn't mean the Super Bowl MVP is on his way outta L.A. Remember, the wide receiver signed a 3-year extension in 2020 ... so he's staying put for a bit.