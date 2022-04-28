College Baseball Team Cleared In Paint Thinner Water Cooler Investigation

Law enforcement officials have determined no one affiliated with the Bethany College and Kansas Wesleyan University baseball teams was responsible for allegedly dumping paint thinner into a water cooler during a game this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Lindsborg Police Department says it conducted more than 60 interviews, collected multiple pieces of evidence, photographed the scene, and followed various leads in its investigation.

A spokesperson for LPD says the dept. ruled that no one associated with either school -- Bethany College or KWU -- was responsible for tampering with the water cooler.

Police say they have, however, identified two male juveniles as being involved in the incident, but are still actively investigating the situation.

As we previously reported, KWU filed a police report with LPD on April 24 ... after they found an unknown substance in their men's baseball team's water cooler.

In the report, Kansas Wesleyan is named as a victim several times ... with offenses listed such as: criminal threat; contaminated food/water sources, battery; knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm, criminal damage to property.

No suspects were named in the initial report.

An alleged picture of the water cooler made rounds on social media ... showing a foreign substance floating inside the liquid.

Putting PAINT THINNER in our water coolers to get our baseball players sick and still getting toasted by 31 runs is WILD. Stay classy! Glad all our players are okay #buckfethany pic.twitter.com/GqPFVqwQra — KWU Barstool (@BarstoolKwu) April 25, 2022 @BarstoolKwu

According to the statement, Bethany College also filed a report with LPD that same night in reference to KWU's water cooler being possibly tampered with.