Andy Cohen Welcomes a Daughter Named Lucy, Thanks 'Rockstar' Surrogate

Andy Cohen is now a very proud father of two ... revealing to the world he's got a brand new baby girl.

Cohen went to Instagram Friday to introduce baby Lucy, saying, "HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

He continues, "Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

Lucy comes as a surprise to the public, as it hadn't been reported Andy was expecting another kid. It was back in August when he revealed he was open to the idea of having another, but didn't divulge much else.

Andy has a 3-year-old son, Benjamin, who he welcomed early 2019 ... and has raved about being a dad ever since.