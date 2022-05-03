Raiders' Brandon Bolden Cops $150K Tricked-Out Ford Bronco

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is heading into the 2022 season in style ... the NFL vet just copped a sick, new $150,000 custom Ford Bronco.

TMZ Sports has learned that Bolden, who's been in the NFL for nine years, went all out for his newest whip ... dropping a comfy bag on the set of wheels to make sure it's as luxurious as possible.

Play video content South Florida Jeeps

We're told Bolden's Bronco -- which was tricked out by South Florida Jeeps -- features a 400-horsepower, supercharged V6 engine ... and also comes with an armored exterior shell that actually has Kevlar fibers woven into it.

The car also has bronze rims, super-strength leather interior -- and it looks like a BEAST.

We're told the ride was delivered to the tailback in Vegas just recently.

As for the price tag -- don't worry about it, Bolden can certainly afford it ... he signed a 2-year, $5 million with the Raiders this offseason.