Raiders' Brandon Bolden Cops $150K Tricked-Out Ford Bronco
Raiders' Brandon Bolden Cops Tricked-Out Ford Bronco ... $150K Price Tag!!!
5/3/2022 3:54 PM PT
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden is heading into the 2022 season in style ... the NFL vet just copped a sick, new $150,000 custom Ford Bronco.
TMZ Sports has learned that Bolden, who's been in the NFL for nine years, went all out for his newest whip ... dropping a comfy bag on the set of wheels to make sure it's as luxurious as possible.
We're told Bolden's Bronco -- which was tricked out by South Florida Jeeps -- features a 400-horsepower, supercharged V6 engine ... and also comes with an armored exterior shell that actually has Kevlar fibers woven into it.
The car also has bronze rims, super-strength leather interior -- and it looks like a BEAST.
We're told the ride was delivered to the tailback in Vegas just recently.
As for the price tag -- don't worry about it, Bolden can certainly afford it ... he signed a 2-year, $5 million with the Raiders this offseason.
Brandon Bolden refuses to go down easy 😳 @BB_HulkSmash#CARvsNE pic.twitter.com/8D4JpnxBDF— NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2019 @NFL
Congrats on the whip, BB!